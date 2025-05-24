Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$66.80 and traded as high as C$69.75. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$68.11, with a volume of 35,670 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a C$75.00 target price on Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

