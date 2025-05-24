Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coincheck Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Coincheck Group Trading Down 12.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coincheck Group

Shares of Coincheck Group stock opened at $6.51 on Thursday. Coincheck Group has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $14.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCK. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Coincheck Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coincheck Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coincheck Group by 62.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coincheck Group in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coincheck Group in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Coincheck Group Company Profile

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

