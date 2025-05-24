Colombia Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:CERX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Colombia Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Colombia Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Colombia Energy Resources Trading Down 100.0%
About Colombia Energy Resources
Colombia Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of coal mines in the Republic of Columbia. The company holds 10 coal mining concession contracts to exploit coal deposits in 10,455 hectares in the Boyacà and Santander districts of the Republic of Colombia. It also has an option to purchase a coal mining concession contract with 1,550 hectares in the Boyacà district.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Colombia Energy Resources
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Receive News & Ratings for Colombia Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombia Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.