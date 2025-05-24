Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,297,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,301,000 after purchasing an additional 227,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,222,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,988 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 89,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $11,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRK opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.14. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $512.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price target on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

