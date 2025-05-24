Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citizens Jmp

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CORZ. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Core Scientific Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 6.66.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $1,443,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,635.25. This represents a 40.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jordan Levy purchased 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Core Scientific by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Core Scientific by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Core Scientific by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Core Scientific by 17.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Core Scientific by 23.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

