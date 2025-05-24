CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWV. Northland Capmk raised CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $43.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson downgraded CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

Shares of CRWV opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.54.

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67).

Insider Activity at CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 12,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,272,440. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 220,760 shares of CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $10,499,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,220 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,023.20. This trade represents a 63.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,546.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

About CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

