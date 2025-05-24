Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $570.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 37.32% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCAP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

