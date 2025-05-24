CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given a $480.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) received a $480.00 target price from equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.83.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.6%

Insider Buying and Selling

CRWD stock opened at $455.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 893.33, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.13. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $459.93.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,431 shares of company stock worth $74,472,548. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

