D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EZU. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 395.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 22.5%

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $58.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $59.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

