Desjardins Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$18.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PEY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.92.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 0.1%

About Peyto Exploration & Development

PEY stock opened at C$18.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.96. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$13.40 and a 12 month high of C$19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.76.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.

