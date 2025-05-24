Desjardins Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$18.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on PEY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.92.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (Peyto Exploration & Development) is an oil and gas company that involves in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company acquires, explores, develops and produces crude oil and unconventional natural gas reserves.
