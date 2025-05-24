Desjardins Reiterates “C$18.00” Price Target for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) received a C$18.00 target price from analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$18.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.30.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Group

Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.05. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$11.81 and a 12-month high of C$16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,460.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,832 shares of company stock worth $37,153. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

