Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 5,784 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Materion by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Materion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Materion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Materion Stock Down 0.0%

Materion stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.58. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.83 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

