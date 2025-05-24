Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 13,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $108.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. Equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 107.09%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

