Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 253.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Monro by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

Monro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $379.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Monro from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monro from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Monro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Monro Profile

(Free Report)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

