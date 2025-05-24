Deutsche Bank AG Buys 28,832 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,191,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,207,000 after acquiring an additional 45,571 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cohu by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,825 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cohu by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 315,605 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of COHU opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $788.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $36.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cohu

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.