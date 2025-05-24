Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,138 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in MRC Global by 197.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Wall Street Zen lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.