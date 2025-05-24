Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,503,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,620,000 after buying an additional 1,459,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 220,176 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 668,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 200,067 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,617,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 172,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brandywine Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 61,576 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,949,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,804.44. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $709.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

