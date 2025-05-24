Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 839.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,764 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Movado Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOV opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $373.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 160.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

