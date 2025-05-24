Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,434.40. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,765 shares of company stock worth $2,694,694 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

