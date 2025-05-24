Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 911.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,885 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of CON stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

