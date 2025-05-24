Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of SPNS opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.95. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Sapiens International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

