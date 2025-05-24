Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LADR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.01. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.20%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.