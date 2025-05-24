Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.90 Million Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 495.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.61. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.24.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $843.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $99,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,776.60. This represents a 29.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $79,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,383. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $311,566 over the last three months. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

