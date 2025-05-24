Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.92 Million Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 360,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,401,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $6,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $57.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $927.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,687.36. The trade was a 42.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,131,162.76. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CAKE. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

