Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.95 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Penumbra by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.40.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $28,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,791.45. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,304.77. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,696 shares of company stock valued at $50,207,745. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $268.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.68 and its 200 day moving average is $264.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $310.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

