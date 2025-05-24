Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.97 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 827.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hilltop by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Performance

HTH opened at $29.58 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HTH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

