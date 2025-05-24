Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of XHR opened at $11.59 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $288.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.55%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

