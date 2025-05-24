Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.99 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $104,166.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,646.50. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.2%

ACLS stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $192.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

