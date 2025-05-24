Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,874 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 125,150 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,186.09. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $258,739.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,825.32. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $603,790 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.83 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

