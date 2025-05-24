Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,712 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 39,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 43,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $73,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,250.05. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $279,660.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,738.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,709 shares of company stock worth $9,560,936 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on EVERTEC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

