Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 10,970 Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TORM were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of TORM by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50,589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TORM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,885,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,417,000 after buying an additional 345,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in TORM by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMD opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.12.

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, analysts predict that TORM plc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities raised TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on TORM from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TORM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

