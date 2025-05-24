Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 15,203 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRTO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Criteo by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Criteo by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Criteo by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $96,281.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. The trade was a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.63. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $49.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

