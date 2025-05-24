Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 454,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 352,076 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in WaFd during the fourth quarter worth $9,210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WaFd by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 283,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,774,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,196,000 after buying an additional 234,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at $6,539,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. WaFd, Inc has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $179.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. Equities analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 40.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

