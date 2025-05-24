Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 247,673 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,188,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $134.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.33. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,515.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,624.82. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

