Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Position Reduced by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,648 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,660,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,097,000 after buying an additional 7,558,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,016,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 39,176,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,034,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,480 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,931,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 4.3%

DB opened at $27.24 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

