Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.99 and traded as high as C$27.50. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$27.23, with a volume of 319,956 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.99. The company has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.22, for a total transaction of C$187,540.50. Also, Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.99, for a total transaction of C$227,386.25. Insiders have sold 43,461 shares of company stock worth $881,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

