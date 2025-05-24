Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.99 and traded as high as C$27.50. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$27.23, with a volume of 319,956 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st.
View Our Latest Analysis on Eldorado Gold
Eldorado Gold Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold
In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.22, for a total transaction of C$187,540.50. Also, Senior Officer Graham Magnus Morrison sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.99, for a total transaction of C$227,386.25. Insiders have sold 43,461 shares of company stock worth $881,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.
Read More
