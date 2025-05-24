Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 139.69%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

