EQB (TSE:EQB) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at CIBC

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$126.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EQB from C$153.00 to C$147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on EQB from C$130.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins decreased their target price on EQB from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on EQB from C$117.00 to C$111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on EQB from C$126.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$119.60.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$95.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a 12-month low of C$78.24 and a 12-month high of C$114.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$100.97.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

