Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.36 and last traded at $94.98. 3,874,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,024,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBTC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000.

About Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

