First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives $2,336.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,340.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,961,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,822.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,792.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2,006.53.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

