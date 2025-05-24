First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,296 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Merchants by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FRME stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.02.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $160.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.23 million. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

First Merchants Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.