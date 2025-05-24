First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 5,880.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,561.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXL opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.77. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.