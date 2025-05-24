Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

MHC.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.29.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$24.97 on Thursday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$18.00 and a one year high of C$25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.88. The firm has a market cap of C$353.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28.

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. It is formed for the purpose of owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities and related assets, all of which are located in The United States. The objective of the trust is to provide unitholders with predictable, sustainable and growing cash distributions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.