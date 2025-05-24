Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 4,415 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBVA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4439 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

