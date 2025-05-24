Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 10,202 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in DoubleVerify by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 5,838.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 189,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 185,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 859,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 241,295 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Shares of DV stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.48.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $165.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

