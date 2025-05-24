Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 14,381 Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Beyond by 387.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 199,807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Beyond by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 480,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 442,380 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 57,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond by 654.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 668,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 579,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond alerts:

Insider Activity at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 19,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $96,540.79. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 456,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,439.53. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Price Performance

NYSE:BYON opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $325.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of $231.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYON. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BYON

Beyond Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.