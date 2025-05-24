Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 7,908 Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CNEQ)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CNEQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000.
Alger Concentrated Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of CNEQ opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 million, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Alger Concentrated Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $28.22.
About Alger Concentrated Equity ETF
The Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (CNEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, targeting large-cap companies with high growth potential. The fund maintains a concentrated portfolio of no more than 30 stocks, seeking long-term captial appreciation CNEQ was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Alger.
