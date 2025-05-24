Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 7,908 Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CNEQ)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CNEQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Alger Concentrated Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000.

Get Alger Concentrated Equity ETF alerts:

Alger Concentrated Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CNEQ opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 million, a PE ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21. Alger Concentrated Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

About Alger Concentrated Equity ETF

The Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (CNEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, targeting large-cap companies with high growth potential. The fund maintains a concentrated portfolio of no more than 30 stocks, seeking long-term captial appreciation CNEQ was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Alger.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alger Concentrated Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CNEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alger Concentrated Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger Concentrated Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.