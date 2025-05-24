Focus Partners Wealth Buys 1,574 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SMFG opened at $15.13 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

