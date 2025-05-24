Focus Partners Wealth Buys 7,372 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFG opened at $5.43 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

