Focus Partners Wealth Buys New Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,539,000 after buying an additional 61,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,205,000 after buying an additional 1,511,790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,560,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,288,000 after buying an additional 208,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,175,000 after buying an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other Genpact news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $664,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

